The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Logitech ranges from CHF 144K to CHF 201K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 156K - CHF 181K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 144KCHF 156KCHF 181KCHF 201K
Common Range
Possible Range

CHF 140K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Logitech in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 201,209. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech for the Data Science Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 143,721.

