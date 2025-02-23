All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Logitech totals NT$1.96M per year for I3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I3
NT$1.96M
NT$1.69M
NT$0
NT$261K
I4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)