Logitech
  Salaries
  Hardware Engineer

  All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Logitech Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Logitech totals NT$1.96M per year for I3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.92M - NT$2.27M
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.69MNT$1.92MNT$2.27MNT$2.4M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I3
NT$1.96M
NT$1.69M
NT$0
NT$261K
I4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Logitech in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,399,654. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,690,191.

