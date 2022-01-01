← Company Directory
Philips
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Philips Salaries

Philips's salary ranges from $24,856 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $289,100 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Philips. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
CG50 $110K
CG60 $145K
CG70 $183K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Biomedical Engineer
CG60 $137K
CG70 $171K
Data Scientist
Median $75.6K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $125K
Project Manager
CG50 $24.9K
CG60 $48.6K
Product Designer
Median $90K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $108K
Solution Architect
Median $180K

Data Architect

Accountant
$52.3K
Business Operations
$136K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$117K
Customer Service
$35.4K
Customer Service Operations
$276K
Data Science Manager
$39.1K
Financial Analyst
$99.1K
Human Resources
$201K
Industrial Designer
$66.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25K
Management Consultant
$68.9K
Marketing
$118K
Marketing Operations
$44.2K
Program Manager
$151K
Recruiter
$79.4K
Sales
$209K
Sales Engineer
$216K
Software Engineering Manager
$72K
Technical Program Manager
$289K
Technical Writer
$65.7K
UX Researcher
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Philips is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philips is $110,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Philips

Related Companies

  • Optum
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Babylon Health
  • NRC Health
  • HCA Healthcare
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources