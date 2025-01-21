All Solution Architect Salaries
Solution Architect compensation in India at Philips totals ₹5.68M per year for CG70. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.6M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CG50
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CG60
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CG70
₹5.68M
₹4.89M
₹0
₹795K
CG80
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***