|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|15 days
|Unique Perk
|Family Caregiver Leave - 2 weeks of paid time off.
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|401k
|100% match on the first 7% of base salary
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
| 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$1,200 per year contributed by employer