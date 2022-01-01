← Company Directory
Philips
Philips Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $11,520

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Sick Time

    7 days

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,200

    $1,200 per year contributed by employer

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $8,400

    100% match on the first 7% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $10,000 per year

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Family Caregiver Leave

    2 weeks of paid time off.

