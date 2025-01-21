All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Netherlands at Philips ranges from $€70.5K per year to $€80.3K. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €28.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CG50
€29.3K
€27.5K
€0
€1.7K
CG60
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
CG70
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
CG80
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
