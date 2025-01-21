Salaries

Philips Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Netherlands at Philips ranges from $€70.5K per year to $€80.3K. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €28.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus CG50 €29.3K €27.5K €0 €1.7K CG60 € -- € -- € -- € -- CG70 € -- € -- € -- € -- CG80 € -- € -- € -- € -- View 1 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

