Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Salaries

Johnson & Johnson's salary ranges from $28,188 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Czech Republic at the low-end to $528,151 for a Legal in China at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Johnson & Johnson. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
23 $102K
24 $161K
25 $161K
26 $213K
30 $292K

Quality Engineer

Software Engineer
23 $88K
24 $133K
26 $207K
30 $250K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
23 $106K
24 $152K
25 $154K
30 $222K
Biomedical Engineer
Engineer 1 $96.7K
Engineer 2 $101K
Engineer 3 $128K
Hardware Engineer
23 $139K
24 $179K
25 $153K
26 $199K
Product Designer
Median $116K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $187K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K
Business Analyst
Median $60K
Project Manager
Median $190K
Sales
Median $70K
Financial Analyst
Median $133K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Technical Program Manager
Median $135K
Accountant
$106K
Business Operations
$138K
Business Operations Manager
$285K
Business Development
$337K
Customer Service
$63.6K
Data Analyst
$108K
Data Science Manager
$199K
Graphic Designer
$99.5K
Human Resources
$109K
Industrial Designer
$98.8K
Legal
$528K
Management Consultant
$86.4K
Marketing
$53.5K
Marketing Operations
$211K
Program Manager
$112K
Recruiter
$28.2K
Solution Architect
$96K
UX Researcher
$103K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Johnson & Johnson is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $528,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson is $133,083.

