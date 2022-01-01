← Company Directory
UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Salaries

UnitedHealth Group's salary ranges from $41,808 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $289,100 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UnitedHealth Group. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
SG26 $103K
SG27 $110K
SG28 $146K
SG29 $175K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
SG27 $105K
SG28 $118K
SG29 $167K
Actuary
Median $128K

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Business Analyst
SG26 $62K
SG27 $90.7K
Financial Analyst
Median $119K
Data Analyst
Median $70K
Project Manager
Median $95K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $92K
Technical Program Manager
Median $130K
Business Operations
$186K
Corporate Development
$131K
Customer Service
$41.8K
Data Science Manager
$289K
Human Resources
$54.7K
Management Consultant
$81.8K
Marketing
$140K
Product Designer
$65.5K
Program Manager
$125K
Recruiter
$112K
Sales
$74.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Solution Architect
$139K
UX Researcher
$162K
Venture Capitalist
$48.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UnitedHealth Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UnitedHealth Group is $115,134.

