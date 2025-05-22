Product Manager compensation in United States at UnitedHealth Group ranges from $105K per year for SG27 to $167K per year for SG29. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnitedHealth Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SG26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SG27
$105K
$99.5K
$0
$5.2K
SG28
$117K
$110K
$2K
$4.8K
SG29
$167K
$158K
$0
$9.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
