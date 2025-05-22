Software Engineer compensation in United States at UnitedHealth Group ranges from $102K per year for SG26 to $174K per year for SG29. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnitedHealth Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SG26
$102K
$93.9K
$6.8K
$1.7K
SG27
$110K
$104K
$2.4K
$4.3K
SG28
$141K
$132K
$3.9K
$5.1K
SG29
$174K
$156K
$6.8K
$11.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***