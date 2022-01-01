← Company Directory
Abbott
Abbott Salaries

Abbott's salary ranges from $45,770 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Russia at the low-end to $473,395 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abbott. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $93.7K
Software Engineer II $106K
Software Engineer III $107K
Senior Software Engineer $190K
Staff Software Engineer $160K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $149K
Mechanical Engineer
Mechanical Engineer I $73.3K
Senior Mechanical Engineer $124K

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Biomedical Engineer
Median $130K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Marketing
Median $175K
Data Analyst
Median $93K
Business Analyst
Median $112K
Data Scientist
Median $113K
Project Manager
Median $98K
Recruiter
Median $110K
Hardware Engineer
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Accountant
$183K
Business Operations
$347K
Business Development
$45.8K
Customer Service
$77.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$161K
Legal
$119K
Management Consultant
$67.7K
Product Designer
$91.5K
Product Design Manager
$473K
Program Manager
$139K
Regulatory Affairs
$121K
Sales
$52.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$78.8K
Solution Architect
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abbott is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $473,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abbott is $116,200.

