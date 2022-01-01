Estimated Total Value: $750
Employees who are currently repaying a student loan, and these payments equal at least two percent of their eligible pay, will receive a five percent company match deposited into their Abbott Stock Retirement Plan (SRP) account without having to make contributions to the SRP.
100% paid by Abbott
Freedom 2 Save Program: employees who contribute at least 2% of their salary to repaying a student loan will receive a 5% company match deposited into their Abbott Stock Retirement Plan account without having to make contributions to the SRP.
All of the options cover preventive care, inpatient and outpatient care, routine office visits, prescription drugs, physical therapy, home healthcare, mental health/substance abuse treatment and hospice care.
$200 per year contributed by employer. $200 employee-only/$400 family
8 weeks
Long-term (over 6 months): a salary-based monthly disability benefit.
15 days
Problem assessment, short-term counseling (up to six sessions), information about and referral to community resources and treatment programs, educational materials and follow-up.
Abbott Stock Retirement Plan
For eligible out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and dependent care expenses.
100% up to $7,000 per year for undergraduate classes and $10,000 per year for graduate classes.
Seminars and online resources on health-related topics; health fairs and fitness events.
2 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period.
In-home care and personal services
Free, convenient breast milk delivery service for Abbott moms traveling domestically or internationally on business.