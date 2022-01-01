Health Insurance All of the options cover preventive care, inpatient and outpatient care, routine office visits, prescription drugs, physical therapy, home healthcare, mental health/substance abuse treatment and hospice care.

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $200 per year contributed by employer. $200 employee-only/$400 family

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k Abbott Stock Retirement Plan

Sick Time Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Disability Insurance Long-term (over 6 months): a salary-based monthly disability benefit.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Adoption Assistance Up to $20,000

Employee Assistance Program Problem assessment, short-term counseling (up to six sessions), information about and referral to community resources and treatment programs, educational materials and follow-up.

Unique Perk Wellness Programs - Seminars and online resources on health-related topics; health fairs and fitness events.

Unique Perk Freedom 2 Save - Employees who are currently repaying a student loan, and these payments equal at least two percent of their eligible pay, will receive a five percent company match deposited into their Abbott Stock Retirement Plan (SRP) account without having to make contributions to the SRP.

Unique Perk Annuity Retirement Plan - 100% paid by Abbott

Unique Perk Family Medical Leave Act - 2 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period.

Unique Perk Childcare Solutions - In-home care and personal services

Unique Perk Legal Services

Unique Perk Milk Stork - Free, convenient breast milk delivery service for Abbott moms traveling domestically or internationally on business.

Tuition Reimbursement 100% up to $7,000 per year for undergraduate classes and $10,000 per year for graduate classes.

Transport allowance Commuter Benefit Program

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) For eligible out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and dependent care expenses.

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer