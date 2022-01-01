← Company Directory
Abbott
Abbott Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $750

Unique To Abbott
  • Freedom 2 Save

    Employees who are currently repaying a student loan, and these payments equal at least two percent of their eligible pay, will receive a five percent company match deposited into their Abbott Stock Retirement Plan (SRP) account without having to make contributions to the SRP.

  • Annuity Retirement Plan

    100% paid by Abbott

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    Freedom 2 Save Program: employees who contribute at least 2% of their salary to repaying a student loan will receive a 5% company match deposited into their Abbott Stock Retirement Plan account without having to make contributions to the SRP.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    All of the options cover preventive care, inpatient and outpatient care, routine office visits, prescription drugs, physical therapy, home healthcare, mental health/substance abuse treatment and hospice care.

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $200

    $200 per year contributed by employer. $200 employee-only/$400 family

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Disability Insurance

    Long-term (over 6 months): a salary-based monthly disability benefit.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Problem assessment, short-term counseling (up to six sessions), information about and referral to community resources and treatment programs, educational materials and follow-up.

  • Custom Work Station

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $20,000

  • Company Phones

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k

    Abbott Stock Retirement Plan

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    For eligible out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and dependent care expenses.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    100% up to $7,000 per year for undergraduate classes and $10,000 per year for graduate classes.

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Commuter Benefit Program

    • Other
  • Wellness Programs

    Seminars and online resources on health-related topics; health fairs and fitness events.

  • Family Medical Leave Act

    2 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period.

  • Childcare Solutions

    In-home care and personal services

  • Legal Services

  • Milk Stork

    Free, convenient breast milk delivery service for Abbott moms traveling domestically or internationally on business.

    • Featured Jobs

