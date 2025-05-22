Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at UnitedHealth Group totals $221K per year for SG29. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnitedHealth Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SG27
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SG28
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SG29
$221K
$184K
$27.5K
$10.3K
SG30
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***