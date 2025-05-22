Business Analyst compensation in United States at UnitedHealth Group ranges from $62K per year for SG26 to $90.7K per year for SG27. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $66.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnitedHealth Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SG26
$62K
$62K
$0
$0
SG27
$90.7K
$87.3K
$0
$3.3K
SG28
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SG29
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
