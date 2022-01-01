Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Sick Time 5 days

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $400 per year

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Up to $20,000 per child

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Surrogacy Assistance Per child

Maternity Leave 17 weeks

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. For mothers in the U.S. who have given birth

Unique Perk Military Benefits - Employees enlisted in any branch of the U.S. Military Reserve or National Guard who are called for training or active duty receive their full salary for up to 24 months and a continuation of benefits.

Unique Perk Breast Milk Shipping

Unique Perk Child Care Benefits - There are six child care centers across company campuses, offering programs from infancy through kindergarten at a subsidized cost for employees.

Unique Perk LGBTQ Benefits - Transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage and provides same-sex partner benefits.

Unique Perk Special Needs Assistance - Coverage for speech, occupational and physical therapy for employees' children with special needs.

Unique Perk College Coaching

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer