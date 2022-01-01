← Company Directory
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,080

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $400

    $400 per year

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Pet Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    17 weeks

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. For mothers in the U.S. who have given birth

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Sabbatical

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Military Benefits

    Employees enlisted in any branch of the U.S. Military Reserve or National Guard who are called for training or active duty receive their full salary for up to 24 months and a continuation of benefits.

  • Breast Milk Shipping

  • Child Care Benefits

    There are six child care centers across company campuses, offering programs from infancy through kindergarten at a subsidized cost for employees.

  • LGBTQ Benefits

    Transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage and provides same-sex partner benefits.

  • Special Needs Assistance

    Coverage for speech, occupational and physical therapy for employees' children with special needs.

  • College Coaching

  • Volunteer Time Off

