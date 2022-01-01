← Company Directory
Anthem
Anthem Salaries

Anthem's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $208,740 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anthem. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
Median $117K
Software Engineer
Median $110K
Product Manager
Median $148K

Solution Architect
Median $201K
Data Science Manager
$209K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Financial Analyst
$88.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.6K
Product Designer
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anthem is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthem is $140,338.

