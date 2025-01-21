Software Engineer compensation in United States at Philips ranges from $110K per year for CG50 to $183K per year for CG70. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CG50
$110K
$106K
$556
$3.7K
CG60
$146K
$137K
$0
$9.4K
CG70
$183K
$161K
$2.2K
$19.4K
CG80
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
