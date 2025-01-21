Salaries

Project Manager compensation in India at Philips ranges from ₹2.12M per year for CG50 to ₹4.14M per year for CG60. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.48M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus CG50 ₹2.12M ₹2.05M ₹0 ₹66.2K CG60 ₹4.14M ₹3.61M ₹0 ₹526K CG70 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- CG80 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 1 More Levels

