All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in India at Philips ranges from ₹2.12M per year for CG50 to ₹4.14M per year for CG60. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.48M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CG50
₹2.12M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹66.2K
CG60
₹4.14M
₹3.61M
₹0
₹526K
CG70
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CG80
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
