All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at Philips ranges from $$70K per year to $$100K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CG50
$86.7K
$85.8K
$0
$833
CG60
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CG70
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CG80
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
