Credit Suisse Salaries

Credit Suisse's salary ranges from $5,884 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in India at the low-end to $283,817 for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Suisse. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
ENO 1 $15K
ENO 2 $21.3K
ENO 3 $28.7K
AVP $42.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
AVP $134K
VP $180K
Investment Banker
ENO 1 $126K
ENO 2 $148K

Financial Analyst
Median $16.6K
Accountant
$25K
Business Analyst
$206K
Business Development
$254K
Data Analyst
$49.2K
Data Science Manager
$149K
Human Resources
$8.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $102K
Product Manager
$35.4K
Program Manager
$127K
Project Manager
$284K
Recruiter
$11.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.1K
Solution Architect
$62.2K
Technical Program Manager
$5.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Suisse is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse is $63,176.

