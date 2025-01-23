← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in India at Credit Suisse ranges from ₹1.74M to ₹2.52M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.97M - ₹2.29M
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.74M₹1.97M₹2.29M₹2.52M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Credit Suisse in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,518,008. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Accountant role in India is ₹1,735,098.

