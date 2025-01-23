← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in India package at Credit Suisse totals ₹1.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Credit Suisse
₹1.7M
L3
₹1.7M
₹0
₹0
2 Years
2 Years
What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Credit Suisse in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,045,554. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹1,550,782.

