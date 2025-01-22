All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 121K per year for AVP to CHF 162K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ENO 2
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ENO 3
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
AVP
CHF 121K
CHF 117K
CHF 0
CHF 3.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***