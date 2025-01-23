Software Engineer compensation in India at Credit Suisse ranges from ₹1.28M per year for ENO 1 to ₹3.59M per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.89M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
₹1.28M
₹1.27M
₹3.2K
₹5.2K
ENO 2
₹1.81M
₹1.8M
₹6.7K
₹5.7K
ENO 3
₹2.47M
₹2.44M
₹0
₹24.5K
AVP
₹3.59M
₹3.44M
₹0
₹145K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***