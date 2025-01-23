All Investment Banker Salaries
Investment Banker compensation in United States at Credit Suisse ranges from $126K per year for ENO 1 to $148K per year for ENO 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
$126K
$105K
$0
$20.8K
ENO 2
$148K
$113K
$0
$35K
ENO 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
AVP
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***