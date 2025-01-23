← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Credit Suisse Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 130K - PLN 154K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 114KPLN 130KPLN 154KPLN 162K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Manager submission at Credit Suisse to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 120K+ (sometimes PLN 1.2M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Credit Suisse in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 161,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 114,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Credit Suisse

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • KeyBank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources