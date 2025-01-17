Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Arista Networks totals €74.9K per year for 3L. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €64.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
3L
€74.9K
€58.4K
€12.9K
€3.6K
3H
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
4L
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
