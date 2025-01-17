← Company Directory
Arista Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Ireland

Arista Networks Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Arista Networks totals €74.9K per year for 3L. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €64.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
2
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
3L
€74.9K
€58.4K
€12.9K
€3.6K
3H
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
4L
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arista Networks in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €203,229. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arista Networks for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €64,060.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Arista Networks

Related Companies

  • Juniper Networks
  • Qualcomm
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources