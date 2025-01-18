Networking Engineer compensation in United States at Arista Networks ranges from $129K per year for 2 to $469K per year for 4H. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
2
$129K
$110K
$15.1K
$3.1K
3L
$147K
$119K
$23.8K
$3.5K
3H
$229K
$154K
$61.1K
$13.2K
4L
$292K
$142K
$126K
$24.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
