Arista Networks
Arista Networks Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $6,714

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    HDHP, HMO, PPO

  • Life Insurance

    2x Salary

  • Sick Time

    8 days

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $600

    $600 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • 401k $3,600

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

