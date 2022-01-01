← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Salaries

Juniper Networks's salary ranges from $2,435 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $344,760 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Juniper Networks. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $14.5K
Software Engineer 2 $20.1K
Software Engineer 3 $29.3K
Software Engineer 4 $51.9K
Staff Software Engineer $74.2K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $91.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Customer Service
Median $162K
Product Manager
Median $302K

Hardware Engineer
Median $44.1K
Sales
Median $205K
Technical Program Manager
Median $164K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $160K
Solution Architect
Median $205K
Product Designer
Median $149K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K
Business Analyst
$345K
Corporate Development
$273K
Data Analyst
$142K
Data Scientist
$25.4K
Financial Analyst
$29.3K
Human Resources
$323K
Information Technologist (IT)
$137K
Marketing
$36.9K
Marketing Operations
$17.6K
Program Manager
$236K
Project Manager
$190K
Sales Engineer
$204K
Technical Writer
$2.4K
Venture Capitalist
$194K
Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Juniper Networks is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $344,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks is $149,000.

