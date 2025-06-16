← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Juniper Networks Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Juniper Networks totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Juniper Networks
Resident engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$180K
Level
Staff Information Technologist
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Juniper Networks?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Juniper Networks sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $185,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Juniper Networks

Related Companies

  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Arista Networks
  • CommScope
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources