Juniper Networks Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Juniper Networks ranges from $160K per year for Hardware Engineer 3 to $230K per year for Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/15/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 34 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 34 % vests in the 1st -year ( 11.33 % per period )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 11.00 % per period )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 11.00 % per period )

What's the vesting schedule at Juniper Networks ?

