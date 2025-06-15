Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Juniper Networks ranges from $160K per year for Hardware Engineer 3 to $230K per year for Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer 3
$160K
$153K
$0
$6.3K
Hardware Engineer 4
$180K
$165K
$8.1K
$7.7K
No salaries found
34%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)
