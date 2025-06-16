← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Juniper Networks totals $205K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Juniper Networks
Senior Systems Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$205K
Level
L8
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$55K
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Juniper Networks?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Juniper Networks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $302,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Solution Architect role in United States is $195,000.

