← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Juniper Networks Technical Program Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 165K - SGD 188K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 143KSGD 165KSGD 188KSGD 209K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Technical Program Manager submission at Juniper Networks to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Juniper Networks in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 209,016. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 143,477.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Juniper Networks

Related Companies

  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Arista Networks
  • CommScope
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources