← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Juniper Networks Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Juniper Networks totals ₹19.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Juniper Networks
Software Engineering Manager
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
₹19.25M
Level
-
Base
₹15.4M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.71M
Bonus
₹2.14M
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at Juniper Networks?

₹13.69M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.67M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Juniper Networks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,622,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹7,455,111.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Juniper Networks

Related Companies

  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Arista Networks
  • CommScope
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources