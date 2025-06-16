← Company Directory
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Juniper Networks ranges from ₹1.27M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹7.89M per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.5M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
₹1.27M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹33K
Software Engineer 2
₹1.57M
₹1.52M
₹28.1K
₹21.5K
Software Engineer 3
₹2.55M
₹2.34M
₹101K
₹113K
Software Engineer 4
₹4.29M
₹3.57M
₹471K
₹249K
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Juniper Networks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,892,048. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,497,420.

Other Resources