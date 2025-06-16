Software Engineer compensation in India at Juniper Networks ranges from ₹1.27M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹7.89M per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.5M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹1.27M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹33K
Software Engineer 2
₹1.57M
₹1.52M
₹28.1K
₹21.5K
Software Engineer 3
₹2.55M
₹2.34M
₹101K
₹113K
Software Engineer 4
₹4.29M
₹3.57M
₹471K
₹249K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
34%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title