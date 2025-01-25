Software Engineer compensation in United States at Arista Networks ranges from $143K per year for 2 to $482K per year for 4H. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
2
$143K
$118K
$17.6K
$7.4K
3L
$152K
$122K
$24.8K
$5.5K
3H
$242K
$149K
$79K
$14.3K
4L
$316K
$144K
$147K
$24.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
Included TitlesSubmit New Title