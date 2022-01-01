← Company Directory
Amgen
Amgen Salaries

Amgen's salary ranges from $87,063 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer at the low-end to $257,302 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amgen. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $113K
L4 $131K
L5 $184K
L6 $257K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $108K
L4 $121K
L5 $157K
Biomedical Engineer
L4 $102K
L5 $143K

Business Analyst
Median $112K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $124K
Product Manager
Median $185K
Solution Architect
Median $159K

Data Architect

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $180K
Administrative Assistant
$109K
Chemical Engineer
$87.1K
Data Analyst
$114K
Data Science Manager
$169K
Financial Analyst
$145K
Marketing
$226K
Program Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$110K
Sales
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$254K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

34%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amgen is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $257,302. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen is $127,717.

