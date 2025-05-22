← Company Directory
Amgen
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Amgen Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Amgen totals $188K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$188K
$159K
$13.8K
$15.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

34%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Amgen sits at a yearly total compensation of $228,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $165,000.

