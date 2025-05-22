Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States at Amgen ranges from $102K per year for L4 to $143K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$102K
$92K
$3K
$6.9K
L5
$143K
$112K
$14.8K
$17K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
34%
YR 4
At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)