Data Scientist compensation in United States at Amgen ranges from $105K per year for L3 to $224K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 $105K $98.8K $0 $6.6K L4 $122K $113K $1.9K $6.3K L5 $157K $135K $6.3K $15.7K L6 $224K $182K $13.3K $29K

Vesting Schedule Main 0 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 34 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

34 % vests in the 4th -year ( 34.00 % annually )

