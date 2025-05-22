← Company Directory
Amgen
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Amgen Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Amgen ranges from $97.8K per year for L3 to $257K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$97.8K
$90.8K
$1.6K
$5.3K
L4
$129K
$112K
$5.1K
$11.8K
L5
$181K
$144K
$15K
$22.6K
L6
$255K
$188K
$22.8K
$43.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

34%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Amgen in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $257,302. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen for the Software Engineer role in United States is $135,000.

