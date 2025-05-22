Software Engineer compensation in United States at Amgen ranges from $97.8K per year for L3 to $257K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$97.8K
$90.8K
$1.6K
$5.3K
L4
$129K
$112K
$5.1K
$11.8K
L5
$181K
$144K
$15K
$22.6K
L6
$255K
$188K
$22.8K
$43.5K
No salaries found
0%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
34%
YR 4
At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)
