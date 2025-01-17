← Company Directory
Alibaba
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Beijing Metropolitan Area

Alibaba Software Engineer Salaries in Beijing Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Beijing Metropolitan Area at Alibaba ranges from CN¥365K per year for P4 to CN¥910K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in Beijing Metropolitan Area package totals CN¥507K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
Junior SDE(Entry Level)
CN¥365K
CN¥365K
CN¥0
CN¥0
P5
SDE
CN¥515K
CN¥482K
CN¥2.3K
CN¥31.4K
P6
SDE II
CN¥669K
CN¥557K
CN¥42.1K
CN¥70.2K
P7
Senior SDE
CN¥910K
CN¥570K
CN¥257K
CN¥83.3K
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥219K+ (sometimes CN¥2.19M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alibaba in Beijing Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,429,613. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Software Engineer role in Beijing Metropolitan Area is CN¥506,660.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alibaba

Related Companies

  • Weedmaps
  • CoStar Group
  • Sabre
  • MarketAxess
  • 2U
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources