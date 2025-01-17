← Company Directory
Alibaba
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Alibaba Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in China at Alibaba ranges from CN¥407K per year for P5 to CN¥909K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥709K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P4
Junior SDE(Entry Level)
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
P5
SDE
CN¥407K
CN¥370K
CN¥0
CN¥36.6K
P6
SDE II
CN¥482K
CN¥320K
CN¥68.9K
CN¥93K
P7
Senior SDE
CN¥909K
CN¥600K
CN¥234K
CN¥75.1K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Alibaba in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,087,306. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Backend Software Engineer role in China is CN¥436,662.

