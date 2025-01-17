The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in China package at Alibaba totals CN¥713K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.
At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
