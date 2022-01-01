← Company Directory
Agoda
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Agoda Salaries

Agoda's salary ranges from $2,664 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Thailand at the low-end to $268,337 for a Business Development in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Agoda. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $23.9K
Software Engineer $44.2K
Senior Software Engineer $60.7K
Staff Software Engineer $79.9K
Lead Software Engineer $127K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $132K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $159K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Designer
Product Designer $61.8K
Senior Product Designer $74.3K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $35.6K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $65.6K
Senior Data Scientist $71.9K
Marketing
Median $67.4K
Project Manager
Median $61.2K
Recruiter
Median $26.5K
Business Operations Manager
$75.9K
Business Analyst
$51.7K
Business Development
$268K
Customer Service
$2.7K
Human Resources
$68.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$2.8K
Management Consultant
$116K
UX Researcher
$191K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Agoda is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,337. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda is $67,385.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Agoda

Related Companies

  • Miso Robotics
  • Just Eat
  • Houzz
  • Skyscanner
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources