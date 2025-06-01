← Company Directory
Agoda
Agoda Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Thailand package at Agoda totals THB 1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Agoda
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 1.01M
Level
L2
Base
THB 1.01M
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Agoda?

THB 5.37M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Agoda in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,764,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Recruiter role in Thailand is THB 997,495.

Other Resources