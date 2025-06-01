Project Manager compensation in Thailand at Agoda totals THB 2.29M per year for Project Manager. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 2.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Project Manager
THB 2.29M
THB 2M
THB 56K
THB 241K
Senior Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Staff Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)