Just Eat
Just Eat Salaries

Just Eat's salary ranges from $28,525 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Ireland at the low-end to $134,670 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Just Eat. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L53 $89.4K
L54 $116K
L55 $115K
L56 $118K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $124K
Product Manager
Median $72.4K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $112K
Business Analyst
$119K
Customer Service
$28.5K
Data Analyst
$61.8K
Data Science Manager
$121K
Financial Analyst
$82.4K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$61.2K
Product Designer
$55.8K
Program Manager
$54.7K
Project Manager
$85.4K
Solution Architect
$135K
UX Researcher
$91.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Just Eat is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Just Eat is $89,421.

Other Resources