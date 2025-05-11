Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Just Eat ranges from £68.3K per year for L53 to £92.7K per year for L56. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £77.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Just Eat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L50
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L51
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L52
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L53
£68.3K
£66.5K
£0
£1.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***